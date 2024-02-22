Hartlepool rail fare dodgers handed £400-plus court bills for the sake of buying £5 tickets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Magistrates heard Summer Boyd was quizzed about her discounted return ticket while travelling between Thornaby and Seaton Carew on a Northern train on July 4.

Court documents state: “When requested the defendant was unable to produce the accompanying railcard. She advised she did not have one.

"Her details were obtained and she was advised the facts would be reported.

"Following the incident a letter was sent to the defendant requesting an explanation.

"As there was no response, a fixed penalty notice was then sent. However, this remains unpaid.”

Boyd, 23, of The Front, Seaton Carew was convicted in her absence of intentionally avoiding payment.

She was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £4.80p as compensation for the unpaid fare, £150 prosecution costs and an £88 victim surcharge.

The £462.80p total must be paid by March 15.

Nearly three weeks later, on July 24, Andrew Grayson, 39, of Frederic Street, Hartlepool, was quizzed by Northern staff while travelling between Middlesbrough and Hartlepool.

Court documents state: “During that journey he was asked by the conductor to produce a valid ticket. This he could not do.

"Further, the defendant could not pay for the journey he was making.”

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard that Grayson ignored letters requesting the outstanding £5.60p fare and then failed to respond to a fixed penalty notice.

He was also convicted in his absence of fare dodging and ordered to pay a £200 fine, £5.60p compensation, £150 costs and an £88 victim surcharge.