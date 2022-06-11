Hartlepool residents urged to speak up at drop-in events about anti-social behaviour

The events, staged by Hartlepool Community Safety Team, will take place next week and will provide an opportunity for people to speak in confidence about issues affecting their neighbourhoods.

Security packs containing a TV simulator, light timers, window alarms, and a person attack alarm will be handed out during the drop-ins as well.

These will take place at the following times and locations:

Two of the drop-ins will be held at the Community Hub Central in York Road.

Community Hub Central, York Road, Hartlepool - Monday (June 13) 10am-12noon.

Burbank Community Centre – Wednesday (June 15) 10am-12pm. (A representative of Thirteen Group will also be present).

Community Hub Central, York Road, Hartlepool – Wednesday (June 15), 5-7pm. (Entry to the building via side disabled access door).

Hartlepool Community Safety Team, which comprises staff from Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade, says residents do not need to suffer in silence.

Phil Hepburn, the council’s community safety operations manager, said: “If you are experiencing problems with anti-social behaviour please tell us about it. Come along to the drop-ins and talk to representatives of the Hartlepool Community safety Team in complete confidence. No appointment is needed.

“Anti-social behaviour can have a hugely detrimental effect on people’s lives, and it is important that we are told about it so that appropriate action can be taken.”