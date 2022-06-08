The dozen streets where official figures say most Hartlepool crime is committed

The Home Office data for April is published on its www.police.uk website and all incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. March’s figures are available here.
1. Heathfield Drive
Eighteen incidents, including 12 shoplifting cases and two violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Catcote Road
Seventeen incidents, including nine shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Stanley Road
Fifteen incidents, including five shoplifting offences and three thefts, are said to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Vincent Street
Fourteen anti-social behaviour incidents are said to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid