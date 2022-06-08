Some of the streets where latest figures suggest the most crime is reportedly taking place across town.

The dozen streets where official figures say most Hartlepool crime is committed

New figures reveal the dozen places where most Hartlepool crime is reportedly taking place.

By Newsroom
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 6:44 pm

The Home Office data for April is published on its www.police.uk website and all incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. March’s figures are available here.

1. Heathfield Drive

Eighteen incidents, including 12 shoplifting cases and two violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Catcote Road

Seventeen incidents, including nine shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Stanley Road

Fifteen incidents, including five shoplifting offences and three thefts, are said to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Vincent Street

Fourteen anti-social behaviour incidents are said to have taken place "on or near" this location.

