Police have released new photos of six people they wish to speak to in connection with the recent Hartlepool riot.

Officers have issued images taken from camera footage on the night to help their appeal.

Seventeen people have already been charged in connection with the disturbances in the town centre and Murray Street areas.

Properties were attacked, objects were hurled at police and a police car was set alight.

Three people Cleveland Police wish to interview in connection with the Hartlepool riot on July 31.

Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, who is leading the investigation into the disorder in Hartlepool, said on August 10: “Our determination to identify and detain all those suspected of causing serious violence and disorder in Hartlepool has not wavered.

“We have already identified and arrested numerous people as a result of members of the public getting in touch to report information or the individuals handing themselves into police.”

He added: “I want to encourage anyone who knows the people in the photographs to please get in touch as soon as possible.

Police want to trace these people following the Hartlepool riot on July 31.

"The same goes for those who appear in the images.”

Anyone with information can get in touch with Cleveland Police via a specialist website set up for the investigation at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

People can also call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.