Watch Cleveland Police dog bite Hartlepool lout as riot video footage is released following jail sentences

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 9th Aug 2024, 12:07 GMT
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 17:16 GMT
Police have released video footage from the Hartlepool riot after five men were locked up for their part in the disturbance.

It shows two of the louts – Kieron Gatenby and Carl Holliday – throwing objects at a line of Cleveland officers in Murray Street on July 31.

The footage also captures Steven Mailen and Ryan Sheers antagonising police before Sheers is bitten by a police dog on his hip after ignoring requests to back away.

All four, as well as a fifth Hartlepool man, Bobby Shirbon, have been locked up for a total of 10 years after their sentencing hearings were brought forward from September 2 to August 8.

Yob Ryan Sheers argues with police officers before he is bitten by a police dog after refusing to walk away.Yob Ryan Sheers argues with police officers before he is bitten by a police dog after refusing to walk away.
Cleveland Police assistant Chief Constable David Felton has now said: “Within seven days of the Hartlepool disorder those set on committing serious violence have been arrested, charged and now sentenced by the court.

"This sends a very firm message to anyone continuing to think of committing sheer violence.

“Our investigation remains on going and I want to encourage members of the public to keep reporting information, no matter how small you think it might be.”

Mailen, 54, of Arch Court, and his partner, Sheers, 29, of Powlett Road, were jailed for 26 months each after admitting violent disorder.

Carl Holliday, circled, prepares to throw another object at police during the Hartlepool riot on July 31.Carl Holliday, circled, prepares to throw another object at police during the Hartlepool riot on July 31.
Gatenby, 19, of Yeovil Walk, was locked up for 16 months after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Shirbon, who turned 18 on the day of the riot, was detained for 20 months after admitting two counts of violent disorder.

Holliday, 30, of Tankerville Street, Hartlepool, who was said to have downed 30 cans of beer on July 31, was jailed for two years and eight months after pleading guilty to a similar charge.

Christopher Atkinson, senior district crown prosecutor at CPS North East, said after the sentences were passed at Teesside Crown Court: “The tough sentences handed out today should serve as a lesson for anyone considering taking part in this type of disorder across the North East.

“This show of violence on the streets of Hartlepool instilled fear in local residents and caused damage to local businesses.

“I would like to praise the excellent work of Cleveland Police in dealing with this disorder. In addition to their brave response to a particularly difficult situation they have also secured key evidence against multiple offenders, which has assisted us greatly in building such robust cases against those involved.

“We will continue to work closely with our police partners, responding swiftly and robustly to any activity which threatens the safety of the communities we serve.

“Our message is clear: We stand ready to secure convictions and push for the strongest possible sentences against anyone involved in violent unrest.

“Those foolish enough to take part in such activity will likely find themselves facing a prison sentence and a permanent criminal record for their efforts.”

Another 11 suspects have been charged in connection with the ongoing police investigation.

Cleveland Police can be contacted with information on 101.

Crimestoppers can also be reached anonymously online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by phoning 0800 555 111.

