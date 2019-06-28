Hartlepool road rage suspect released while inquiries continue
A man arrested in connection with a suspected road rage incident has been released by police while inquiries continue.
By Gavin Ledwith
Friday, 28 June, 2019, 16:36
Hartlepool Police rushed to Seaton Lane, near Sainsbury’s store, Seaton Carew, at 5.10pm on Wednesday after reports a transit van had damaged a second vehicle.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the incident where the van was seen to be driving dangerously and it is believed it caused criminal damage to the other vehicle.”
A 30-year-old man has been released under investigation.