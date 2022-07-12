Hartlepool scout leader admits possessing more than 1,500 child pornography pictures and videos

Nigel Shaw, 61, amassed the large collection of photos and videos over a seven-year period, Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard.

He pleaded guilty to making 1,541 Category C images, including 12 videos, of children at Hartlepool between June 2014 and October of 2021 when police turned up on his doorstep.

Shaw also admitted a second similar charge relating to making 138 Category B images comprising 130 still images and eight videos.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Shaw covered his face as he left court.

He was bailed until next month when he will learn his fate.

Niamh Reading, prosecuting, said: “The defendant is a long-serving scout leader and a volunteer photographer for Hartlepool Park Run.

“On October 26, 2021, police attended the defendant’s address following information from an anonymous source that the defendant had been accessing indecent images of children.”

After informing Shaw why they were there, he directed officers to a laptop computer and external hard drive which were seized along with a CD ROM.

Shaw will learn his fate at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough, in August.

Ms Reading added: “Forensic analysis of three devices were found to contain indecent images of children.”

Magistrates decided to send the case to Teesside Crown Court as they felt their sentencing powers were insufficient for the seriousness of the offences.

Shaw, of Hayston Road, Hartlepool, faces anything from a high-level community order to up to 18 months in prison.

Ms Reading said: “The crown say it is aggravated due to the large number of images and videos, and they were accessed over a long period of time.

"Further by the defendant’s position as a scout leader having access to boys of a similar age to those found in the indecent images.”

It was not stated in court which scout group Shaw is involved with.

Following his guilty pleas, he must now sign the sex offenders’ register.

Chair of the bench Mohammed Imam said: “You have pleaded guilty to two offences but our powers are limited for sentencing.

"We will need to send this to the crown court to be sentenced on August 9 at 2pm.”