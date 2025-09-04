Hartlepool shop worker hundreds of pounds out of pocket after selling cigarettes to schoolboy

A shop worker is hundreds of pounds out of pocket after he admitted selling cigarettes to a schoolboy.

Yogeswaran Karthigesu pleaded guilty to serving the 14-year-old child at the Headland Local Shop, in Northgate, Hartlepool, when he appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

The court was told he sold the boy 20 Lambert and Butler Blue cigarettes and a packet of Rizla cigarette papers on December 6.

Karthigesu, 62, of Northgate, who was given credit for his plea, was ordered to pay a £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £400 costs.

Headland Local Shop, in Northgate, Hartlepool. Pic Via Google Maps.

The £680 total must be paid in £50 monthly instalments from September 23.

Hartlepool Borough Council, which brought the prosecution, has also revoked the store’s alcohol licence following an investigation by the council’s trading standards team.

As well as the sale of cigarettes to the child, “270 illegal vapes on open display behind the counter” were seized during a visit to the premises just days later.

