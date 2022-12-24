Nicola Hunter physically and verbally abused and threatened the man a number of times while drunk at his shop in York Road, Hartlepool.

Her catalogue "shameful” offences included slapping him, trying to hit him in the face with a mug, and making verbal threats which left him feeling scared and intimidated.

The 46-year-old was spared immediate prison but warned she would end up in jail if she does not take the chance to get help for her alcohol and mental health issues.

Hunter was sentenced by Teesside Magistrates Court.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court was told Hunter, who lived above the shop, had been causing issues for about two months for no known reason.

On October 6 while intoxicated she tried to slap the owner in the face after calling a customer the N-word.

The next day she swung at him with a mug and a few days later warned him to retract his statement “if you know what’s good for you”.

She also hammered on the shop window so hard with her fist the shopkeeper thought it was going to break.

Then on October 14 Hunter was abusive to him again and was outside the shop when he returned later from a cafe.

Mr Tame described: “She has immediately gone back into her flat and a short time later returned in possession of a metal bar with a red handle.

"It appeared to be a trolley jack which she was holding above her head and threw it in the direction of him with full force narrowly missing him and landing on the floor.”

Neil Taylor, mitigating, said: "This is a sad case where somebody’s alcohol problem caused them to have a mental health episode of some sort.”

Hunter, of Seaton Lane, Hartlepool, admitted threatening a person with an offensive weapon, witness intimidation, three common assaults, racially aggravated harassment, and using abusive, insulting or threatening words or behaviour.

District Judge Stephen Hood said he hoped she was “deeply ashamed” but added she had a limited record and “clearly needs help”.

He passed a 34-week prison sentence, which was suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation days and an alcohol treatment requirement.

