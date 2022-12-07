Nicola Hunter pleaded guilty to a host of charges against the man, including intimidation and assault, after she was initially due to stand trial.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard the victim ran a shop where Hunter lived in a flat above.

On October 6 this year she attempted to punch the shopkeeper in the face and threatened to smash his shop windows, said prosecutor Anne Mitchell.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID

Hunter, 46, also shouted racial abuse at a customer inside the shop on the same day.

The following day Hunter lunged at the shopkeeper in another incident.

Mrs Mitchell said: “On the afternoon of October 10 she was in the doorway drinking and shouted to him ‘You want to retract your statement if you know what’s good for you’.”

The prosecutor said Hunter followed that up by hammering on the shop’s windows shouting “watch out”.

On October 14 she swore at the shopkeeper and told him to “watch your back”.

Later the same day Hunter threatened him with the metal bar.

Mrs Mitchell said: “The victim was inside the doorway smoking when the defendant went into her flat and returned with a red metal bar with it above her head.

"She threw it at him narrowly missing his head.”

Hunter, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place and witness intimidation.

She also admitted three counts of common assault, racially aggravated harassment, and using abusive, insulting or threatening words or behaviour.

It is not known what prompted the behaviour by Hunter with her solicitor saying there had been no problems between her and the shopkeeper.

Neil Taylor, defending, said: “There had never been any issues. Something has caused her, probably some form of breakdown, to behave in this manner.”

Mr Taylor said Hunter was a vulnerable woman with mental health and alcohol issues.

Magistrates warned her the offensive weapon charge carries a prison sentence.

Sentencing was adjourned until December 22 for the preparation of a report.

