Marie Metcalfe, 40, appeared before Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday morning (April 10).

She is charged with attempted murder after a 44-year-old woman was found with stab injuries in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool on Friday night.

The victim is understood to be Metcalfe’s sister who remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police officers in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool on Saturday.

Metcalfe, of Brougham Terrace, spoke only to confirm her name, age and address to the court.

She was joined in the dock by Kelly Nicholson, 44, who is charged with assisting an offender.

Magistrates remanded Metcalfe into custody while Nicholson, of Shinwell Terrace, Wheatley Hill, was granted conditional bail.

No pleas were entered to any of the charges and both are due to appear before Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday, May 9.

The road was closed at the Raby Road junction.

Police previously said they were called to an address in Brougham Terrace just after 8pm on Friday, April 7, after a woman was found with “life threatening” stabbing injuries.

