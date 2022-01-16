Hartlepool stalker jailed after attacking woman

Magistrates decides to imprison Paul Clark for his latest offences while also triggering suspended sentences for previous convictions.

They deemed his crimes so serious because “he has “a flagrant disregard for court orders”.

Clark, 57, of Derby Street, Hartlepool, admitted stalking the woman in Billingham between November 12 and November 24 last year and causing her to fear that violence would be used against her on at least two occasions.

The Hartlepool case was dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting his victim in Billingham on or around November 12.

Teesside magistrates jailed Clark for 16 weeks in total for the two offences and added a further 13 weeks behind bars by triggering two suspended sentences.

They jailed him for 12 weeks for possessing a Stanley knife in public in Marina Way, Hartlepool, on December 15, 2020, and added a further week for failing to surrender to custody on February 1 last year.

Clark must also pay a £128 victim surcharge.

