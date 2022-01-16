Hartlepool stalker jailed after attacking woman

A stalker who attacked a woman has been jailed.

By Newsroom
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 2:50 pm

Magistrates decides to imprison Paul Clark for his latest offences while also triggering suspended sentences for previous convictions.

They deemed his crimes so serious because “he has “a flagrant disregard for court orders”.

Clark, 57, of Derby Street, Hartlepool, admitted stalking the woman in Billingham between November 12 and November 24 last year and causing her to fear that violence would be used against her on at least two occasions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Hartlepool case was dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting his victim in Billingham on or around November 12.

Teesside magistrates jailed Clark for 16 weeks in total for the two offences and added a further 13 weeks behind bars by triggering two suspended sentences.

They jailed him for 12 weeks for possessing a Stanley knife in public in Marina Way, Hartlepool, on December 15, 2020, and added a further week for failing to surrender to custody on February 1 last year.

Clark must also pay a £128 victim surcharge.

Read More

Read More
17 of the longest jail terms given to criminals from the Hartlepool area in 2021

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.