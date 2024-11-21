Hartlepool store which sold bootleg cigarettes remains closed for further three months after new court order

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 21st Nov 2024, 17:40 GMT
Magistrates have approved the extension of a closure order on a shop involved in the sale of illicit tobacco products.

The three-month extension, granted by Teesside Magistrates following an application by Hartlepool Borough Council’s trading standards team, applies to the International Food Store at 45 Murray Street.

The court was told that the extension of the order, which was originally granted on August 21, was necessary to prevent the reoccupation of the premises and a recurrence of criminal activity.

Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “I hope that the successful application for a maximum three-month extension sends out a clear warning that we are not prepared to tolerate such criminality here in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool's International Food Store remains closed after a new court order was imposed by magistrates.

"The sale of illicit tobacco products is detrimental to the health of Hartlepool residents and it also undermines the sustainability of local businesses operating within the law.

“I would also repeat my recent appeal for local residents with information or concerns about illegal sales to contact the council or the police.

"It is important that we unite to take a stand against criminality and help foster a sense of pride in neighbourhoods across the borough,”

At the court hearing, costs totalling £1,945.87 were awarded to the council.

While the Closure Order is in force, nobody is allowed access to the premises apart from local council officers.

Anyone who witnesses the order being breached should call Cleveland Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

