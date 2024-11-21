Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Magistrates have approved the extension of a closure order on a shop involved in the sale of illicit tobacco products.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-month extension, granted by Teesside Magistrates following an application by Hartlepool Borough Council’s trading standards team, applies to the International Food Store at 45 Murray Street.

The court was told that the extension of the order, which was originally granted on August 21, was necessary to prevent the reoccupation of the premises and a recurrence of criminal activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “I hope that the successful application for a maximum three-month extension sends out a clear warning that we are not prepared to tolerate such criminality here in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool's International Food Store remains closed after a new court order was imposed by magistrates.

"The sale of illicit tobacco products is detrimental to the health of Hartlepool residents and it also undermines the sustainability of local businesses operating within the law.

“I would also repeat my recent appeal for local residents with information or concerns about illegal sales to contact the council or the police.

"It is important that we unite to take a stand against criminality and help foster a sense of pride in neighbourhoods across the borough,”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the court hearing, costs totalling £1,945.87 were awarded to the council.

While the Closure Order is in force, nobody is allowed access to the premises apart from local council officers.

Anyone who witnesses the order being breached should call Cleveland Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.