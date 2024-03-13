Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bradley Michael Rowledge, 18, of Derwent Street, Hartlepool, was prosecuted by Hartlepool Borough Council under environmental legislation after he “threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter” outside the town’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre on April 6 of last year.

Rowledge was convicted in his absence at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, after he failed to appear at the recent hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs after he was found guilty of breaching the Environmental Protection Act 1990 by failing to pick up the cigarette end and discard it correctly.

A teenager is hundreds of pounds out of pocket after he was convicted of discarding a cigarette end outside Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

The £408 total must be paid by March 26.