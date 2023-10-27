News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Hartlepool terror murder suspect Ahmed Alid appears at Old Bailey charged with further assaults against emergency workers

A man accused of the murder of a 70-year-old Hartlepool man and attempted murder of his housemate in suspected terror-related attacks has been charged with two further counts of assault.
By Ellie Ng, PA
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Police ouside Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, on October 16. Picture by FRANK REIDPolice ouside Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, on October 16. Picture by FRANK REID
Police ouside Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, on October 16. Picture by FRANK REID

Ahmed Alid, 44, is accused of murdering Terrence Carney after Mr Carney had just used a cash machine in Hartlepool town centre on Sunday, October 15.

Alid is also accused of attempting to kill his housemate, Javed Nouri, after allegedly fighting with him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has been further charged with two counts of assaulting emergency workers by beating on October 16.

Flowers placed the the junction of Raby Road and Tees Street in memory of Terrence Carney, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID Flowers placed the the junction of Raby Road and Tees Street in memory of Terrence Carney, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Flowers placed the the junction of Raby Road and Tees Street in memory of Terrence Carney, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Most Popular

Prosecutor Ben Lloyd told the Old Bailey on Friday that the two additional counts relate to Alid's alleged conduct during an interview at the police station following his arrest for the other alleged offences.

Moroccan national Alid, aided by an Arabic interpreter, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from HMP Frankland on October 27 and spoke to confirm his name.

Alid allegedly stabbed Mr Nouri multiple times in the chest, legs and mouth in Wharton Terrace at around 5.15am on October 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He then travelled half a mile to Tees Street, where he is alleged to have fatally stabbed Mr Carney in the chest and neck.

Alid was arrested on the corner of Victoria Road and York Road, and was charged following an investigation by Counter-Terrorism Policing North East and Cleveland Police.

The investigation is continuing.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker re-remanded Alid into custody ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on February 16, currently set to take place at Teesside Crown Court.