Police ouside Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, on October 16.

Ahmed Alid, 44, is accused of murdering Terrence Carney after Mr Carney had just used a cash machine in Hartlepool town centre on Sunday, October 15.

Alid is also accused of attempting to kill his housemate, Javed Nouri, after allegedly fighting with him.

He has been further charged with two counts of assaulting emergency workers by beating on October 16.

Flowers placed the the junction of Raby Road and Tees Street in memory of Terrence Carney, Hartlepool.

Prosecutor Ben Lloyd told the Old Bailey on Friday that the two additional counts relate to Alid's alleged conduct during an interview at the police station following his arrest for the other alleged offences.

Moroccan national Alid, aided by an Arabic interpreter, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from HMP Frankland on October 27 and spoke to confirm his name.

Alid allegedly stabbed Mr Nouri multiple times in the chest, legs and mouth in Wharton Terrace at around 5.15am on October 15.

He then travelled half a mile to Tees Street, where he is alleged to have fatally stabbed Mr Carney in the chest and neck.

Alid was arrested on the corner of Victoria Road and York Road, and was charged following an investigation by Counter-Terrorism Policing North East and Cleveland Police.

The investigation is continuing.