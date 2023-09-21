Hartlepool thief brought back to court and jailed after flouting original sentence
Christopher Michael Small was initially handed a community order at Teesside Magistrates’ Court after he was convicted in July of a string of Hartlepool offences.
Small, 44, stole a petrol generator on June 5 before attempting to burgle a property in the town’s Coniscliffe Road on June 8.
He also stole £101.94p of Nike T-shirts from TJ Hughes on the same day before returning to the store on June 12 to pilfer £50 of clothing.
Small, of no fixed address, was resentenced for these offences after the court heard how he failed to attend a drug and rehabilitation appointment on August 1 as part of the community order.
Magistrates decided to jail him for six months after concluding that he had a “flagrant disregard” for court orders, “people and their property”.