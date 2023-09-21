News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool thief brought back to court and jailed after flouting original sentence

A thief who flouted the terms of a court sentence has been brought back in front of magistrates and jailed.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:37 BST
Christopher Michael Small was initially handed a community order at Teesside Magistrates’ Court after he was convicted in July of a string of Hartlepool offences.

Small, 44, stole a petrol generator on June 5 before attempting to burgle a property in the town’s Coniscliffe Road on June 8.

He also stole £101.94p of Nike T-shirts from TJ Hughes on the same day before returning to the store on June 12 to pilfer £50 of clothing.

This Hartlepool case was dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.This Hartlepool case was dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.
Small, of no fixed address, was resentenced for these offences after the court heard how he failed to attend a drug and rehabilitation appointment on August 1 as part of the community order.

Magistrates decided to jail him for six months after concluding that he had a “flagrant disregard” for court orders, “people and their property”.

