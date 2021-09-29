Hartlepool thief jailed after attacking policewoman

Nadine Casey, 35, of Pine Grove, in the Dyke House area of Hartlepool, was locked up for 20 weeks after admitting three offences when she appeared at Middlesbrough’s Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Casey pleaded guilty to stealing £31.20p of beauty products from a B&M store, in Stockton, on September 24.

She also admitted causing an unknown amount of criminal damage to a police car and to assaulting a female police officer on the same day.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Magistrates decided to jail her after labelling her crimes as “persistent offending of a similar nature” and noting that they placed her in breach of a previous court sentence.

Casey was jailed for 16 weeks concurrently for the theft and assault, meaning a 16-week sentence, and added a further four weeks for the criminal damage.

She was also ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge by the end of March next year.

There was no separate order for court costs

