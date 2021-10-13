Hartlepool thug attacked three police officers in little over 48 hours

Lee James Flounders, from Hartlepool, admitted attacking a male officer in the town on December 7 last year.

He also pleaded guilty earlier this year to assaulting two different policemen in Middlesbrough two days later on December 9.

Flounders, 49, who lives in Eton Street, has now appeared at court to be sentenced for the attacks and for three other offences after he admitted two counts of interfering with a motor vehicle in Hartlepool on April 8 of this year and possessing class A cocaine on the same date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, placed him on an electronically-monitored curfew from 8pm-7am for the next six months as part of a community order.

The sentence also includes a requirement for drug dependency treatment.

In addition, Flounders, who received credit from the court for his guilty pleas, was ordered to pay a total of £425 in compensation to the three police officers.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.