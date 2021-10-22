Hartlepool thug locked up for 'appalling' attack on two police officers

A senior judge blasted the “appalling conduct” of Kieron Dowson towards the officers who he said were just going about their job.

Dowson, 29, who has a record for violence, aggressively confronted them when they responded to reports of a domestic incident at an address in Hartlepool in the early hours of May 5 this year.

Sam Faulks, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said he had a crazed look in his eyes, adding: "He ran down the stairs and was immediately aggressive stating ‘What’s up? Come on’.

“He was clearly under the influence of drugs or drink.”

Mr Faulks said Dowson was sprayed with an incapacitant after lunging at one of the officers while holding a small metal object in a way described as an improvised knuckleduster.

He continued to be violent during a struggle to restrain him.

Mr Faulks added: “In the course of the struggle [one of the officer’s] head was struck on three occasions by the defendant’s leg.

"That caused a cut to his top and bottom lip, a large abrasion and swelling to the cheek below his eye and a cut to the nose.”

Dowson bit the other officer on the arm.

"Not content with this level of aggression the defendant then proceeded to spit at both officers on numerous occasions and ultimately was placed in a spit hood and required leg restraints,” said Mr Faulks.

The court heard he has previous convictions for assaulting police as well as wounding and wounding with intent.

Dowson, of Tweddle Crescent, Blackhall Rocks, admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, and was jailed for eight months.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Paul Watson, told him: “There’s really no excuse for what you did.

"The injuries were not terribly serious but it must have been a distressing incident.

"They’re just police officers going about their job doing what they have to do and they’re entitled to the protection of the courts from people like you who simply won’t take it.”

Michael Cahill, defending, said in mitigation that Dowson pleaded guilty at the first chance, adding: “He’s ashamed of his actions.

“He knows full well acting in this way he is to lose his liberty.”

