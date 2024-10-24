Hartlepool thug spat at police officer after biting man during assault
The incident started when Ryan Bennett punched and bit a man in York Road, Hartlepool, before punching a second man who tried unsuccessfully to prevent him from entering a vapes shop.
Cleveland Police said: “Bennett also proceeded to throw items around the shop and smash a glass cabinet, completely breaking a laptop.”
The force continued: “Upon his arrest, Bennett was taken to hospital for medical treatment where he was continually racially abusive towards a police officer, before spitting at the officer and kicking out at his chest.”
Bennett, aged 20, of Mullroy Road, Hartlepool, was charged with two counts of criminal damage, two common assaults, assault by beating of an emergency worker, public order and racially aggravated harassment towards a police officer
He was sentenced to a two-month custodial sentence, which was suspended for 12 months, after he appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court just two days after the October 19 incident.
Bennett also received a rehabilitation order.
Hartlepool Response Chief Inspector Jamie Bell said after Bennett was sentenced: “Ryan Bennett not only assaulted two members of the public and damaged a shop, he then went on to be physically and verbally abusive towards an officer who was just doing his job.
“None of our officers come to work to be physically or verbally assaulted.
"In Cleveland we have a zero-tolerance approach to hate crimes and assaults on our officers.
“Those who think it’s acceptable to behave in this manner will be put before the courts to answer for their actions.”