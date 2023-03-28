Jordan Tierney, trading as Hartlepool Groundworks Services Limited, took more than £13,000 from 10 victims but did only minimal amounts of work before leaving.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s trading standards department, which investigated and prosecuted Tierney, said on one occasion he took over £2,000 in advance but was never seen again by the victim.

Officials said he visited the victims’ homes to provide quotes before telling them they needed to pay large deposits up front to buy the materials or to secure start dates.

Teesside Magistrates Court.

He took more than £13,000 between June and August 2021.

But, after receiving the deposit, in most cases he would then never return or did very little work.

Ian Harrison, the council’s trading standards and licensing manager, said: “Tierney’s offending has sadly left a large number of the town’s residents out of pocket. Hopefully this prosecution can help provide an end to the matter.

Ian Harrison, Hartlepool Borough Council's Trading Standards and Licensing Manager.

“We would like to thank those victims who assisted with our investigation as without them, behaviour like that of Jordan Tierney can go unpunished.

"Hartlepool trading standards will not hesitate to take enforcement action against rogue traders who flout the law."

Tierney, 28, formerly of Pert Road, Hartlepool, had earlier pleaded guilty to 13 counts of fraud and one consumer protection offence at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

He was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, which was suspended for 24 months, and was ordered to pay £12,825 compensation to the victims.

He was also ordered to undertake 100 hours of unpaid work.

In addition, Tierney, now of Langley Close, Redcar, was ordered to pay £2,695 in investigation costs and a £156 victim surcharge.

Mr Harrison added: “Following incidents like these I would urge residents who are thinking about getting home improvement work done to always obtain three quotes before making an informed decision and never pay a trader until the job is complete and satisfactory."