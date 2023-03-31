The consumer protection team within Hartlepool Borough Council has been made aware of a con where mobile phone owners are apparently offered an upgrade from their providers.

But when the new phone arrives, it is quickly followed by another call advising the wrong phone has been delivered and needs to be returned.

However, both calls are from scammers and the new phone ends up in the scammers’ hands.

Victims are offered a phone upgrade after apparently being contacted by their provider.

Hartlepool trading standards manager Ian Harrison said they are aware of a number of incidents after speaking to local mobile phone shops.

He said: “It would appear that to do this, the scammer has been able to obtain sufficient information about a consumer to be able to convince their mobile phone provider that they want an upgraded phone.

“The phone company, believing this to be a genuine request for an upgrade, sends out the new phone as requested to the consumer’s address.”

The scammer then contacts the customer again pretending to be the phone company, and asks for it to be returned to a new address.

Mr Harrison added: “If the consumer believes this, they then, unwittingly, forward the brand new phone to the scammer who obviously keeps it and disappears.

"The consumer is then left with a new, much bigger, monthly phone bill for a phone that they no longer have.”

He warned the same trick could be used for a number of other expensive products and urged consumers to be very wary if asked to return goods.