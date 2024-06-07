Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rail passenger who dodged a £10 fare is now more than £850 out of pocket.

Dean Kent, from Hartlepool, was caught without a ticket while travelling between Seaton Carew and Thornaby rail stations on a Northern service on September 22.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court documents state: “During that journey he was asked by the conductor to produce a valid ticket, this he could not do.

"Further, the defendant could not pay for the journey he was making.

"The conductor issued an unpaid fares notice to him in good faith in order that he may firstly continue the journey he was making and secondly that he may pay the outstanding fare within 21 days.”

Yet Kent, 36, of Baden Street, failed to pay the £10 or to respond to two subsequent letters.

He was absent from court when the case was proved against him.

Kent was ordered to pay a £440 fine, £10 compensation, £264 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

The £864 total must be paid by June 14.

In a second case heard on the same day by the court, Peter Davies, 37, of Derwent Street, Hartlepool, was convicted of dodging a £3.60p fare on September 18.

Magistrates heard how Davies could not produce a ticket or the money to pay for one while travelling on a Northern service between Seaton Carew and Billingham.

He also ignored letters asking him for payment.

Davies, who failed to appear at court, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £3.60p compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 costs after the case was proved against him.