Hartlepool train traveller is hundreds of pounds out of pocket after dodging £8.60p fare

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 20th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST
A train traveller who dodged an £8.60p fare is now hundreds of pounds out of pocket.

John Lewis, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool, was caught without a valid ticket while travelling on a Northern service between Sunderland and Hartlepool railway stations on Monday, April 8.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court was told that he had no means of paying for the journey and was instead issued with an unpair fares notice requiring him to pay the sum within 21 days.

Court documents add: “Full instructions of where to send payment or to dispute liability are clearly printed on the notice.”

A Hartlepool rail fare dodger is hundreds of pounds out of pocket for the sake of an £8.60p fare.

After he ignored a reminder letter and a fixed penalty notice, the case was taken to court.

Lewis, 52, was found guilty in his absence of intentionally avoiding payment and was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £8.60p in compensation, an £88 victim surcharge and £150 in courts.

The £466.60p total must be paid by November 11.

