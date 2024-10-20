Hartlepool train traveller is hundreds of pounds out of pocket after dodging £8.60p fare

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A train traveller who dodged an £8.60p fare is now hundreds of pounds out of pocket.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Lewis, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool, was caught without a valid ticket while travelling on a Northern service between Sunderland and Hartlepool railway stations on Monday, April 8.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court was told that he had no means of paying for the journey and was instead issued with an unpair fares notice requiring him to pay the sum within 21 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Court documents add: “Full instructions of where to send payment or to dispute liability are clearly printed on the notice.”

A Hartlepool rail fare dodger is hundreds of pounds out of pocket for the sake of an £8.60p fare.

After he ignored a reminder letter and a fixed penalty notice, the case was taken to court.

Lewis, 52, was found guilty in his absence of intentionally avoiding payment and was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £8.60p in compensation, an £88 victim surcharge and £150 in courts.

The £466.60p total must be paid by November 11.