The retail store (left) at the Suit Direct Stadium was broken into over the weekend. Picture by FRANK REID

The club said the store at the Suit Direct Stadium was broken into on the morning of Sunday, January 2, and has caused considerable damage.

It is closed until further notice although Pools say they hope to have it open again in time for this weekend’s FA Cup home tie against Blackpool.

The club released a statement on Tuesday in which they said: “It is with great regret that we have had to close the Pools retail store until further notice following a break in on Sunday morning which has caused considerable damage.

"If anyone has any information or indeed witnessed the break in we would urge you to contact the police or the club direct.”

Online orders are still being taken.

Pools host Bolton Wanderers in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

