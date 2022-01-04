Just some of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is reported to be committed, according to latest official figures.

The 10 streets where most Hartlepool crime is reported to be taking place

The 10 streets where most Hartlepool crime is reportedly taking place have been revealed following the publication of official figures.

Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 1:33 pm

The statistics, released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website, are for November 2021 with all offences said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. October 2021’s list of hot spots is available here.

1. Catcote Road

Twenty-two incidents, including 10 shoplifting offences and five anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. York Road

Nineteen incidents, including four anti-social behaviour complaints and four violent and sexual incidents (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Church Street

Seventeen incidents, including six violent and sexual offences (classed together) and four anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Brierton Lane

Fifteen incidents, including six anti-social behaviour reports and three criminal damage and arsons (classed together), were recorded "on or near" this address.

