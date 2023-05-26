News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United fan handed three-year ban following disorderly behaviour and homophobic language during Grimsby Town match

A Hartlepool United fan has been banned from attending any regulated match in the United Kingdom for three years after being convicted of a hate crime.
By Mark Payne
Published 26th May 2023, 04:45 BST- 2 min read

Jamie Carney, 30, hurled abuse including homophobic language towards visiting Grimsby Town supporters at the Suit Direct Stadium last October.

His actions caught the attention of police inside the ground who recorded him on their body worn cameras, Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Jane Scott, prosecuting, said Carney was “very loud” and repeatedly shouted across to the Grimsby fans in the away stand.

Jamie Carney leaving Teesside Magistrates Court. Picture by FRANK REIDJamie Carney leaving Teesside Magistrates Court. Picture by FRANK REID
Jamie Carney leaving Teesside Magistrates Court. Picture by FRANK REID
She said: “Several occasions when there was a lull in the crowd the officers described they could clearly hear the defendant shouting abuse."

He also made hand gestures. Ms Scott added: “He was constantly looking across to the rival supporters and appeared to be paying more attention to them than to the game.”

The court heard he swore at them and used a homophobic term.

Ms Scott said: “This is a hate crime on account of the language used.”

The Suit Direct Stadium home of Hartlepool United FC. Picture by FRANK REIDThe Suit Direct Stadium home of Hartlepool United FC. Picture by FRANK REID
The Suit Direct Stadium home of Hartlepool United FC. Picture by FRANK REID

She said the sentence should be increased as a result.

She said a football banning order should be imposed unless there was a very good reason not to.

Carney, of Town Wall, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to a public order offence.

The details of the charge that he used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause others harassment, alarm or distress.

Representing himself in court, he said he agreed with the prosecution’s description of his behaviour on Saturday, October 29.

He did not wish to add anything on his behalf.

But the court heard he had no similar matters on his record.

Chair of the bench Anne Jones-Lunn told Carney: “We are going to impose a football banning order for three years.”

It means he is barred from entering any regulated football match in the UK.

On match days when Hartlepool play he must not enter an exclusion zone – essentially the town centre – four hours before kick off and six hours after.

And when they play away he is not allowed to attend the town in question apart from London or Birmingham.

The order also applies to England men and women’s matches.

Carney was also fined £350 and ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge and £85 costs.