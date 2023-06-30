Hartlepool United have granted Sunderland a further allocation ahead of their pre-season friendly in August. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

Joseph Tyres was removed from a stand by stewards and arrested by police after being “clearly drunk” during Pools’ home match against Mansfield Town on December 29 last year.

The 22-year-old has now received a fine and has been issued with the Football Banning Order in his absence by Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Joanne Hesse said a police officer was informed Tyres had been escorted from the stand at around 8.35pm after he was seen drinking in view of the pitch.

Ms Hesse said: “He was described as being clearly drunk and was abusive. As a result he was arrested for the offence of being drunk in a designated sports ground.”

Tyres was taken to hospital for a number of hours after telling police he had taken “a concoction of tablets”.

He was de-arrested and requested to attend the police station.

Tyres was convicted of the offence in his absence by magistrates earlier this month and also failed to attend Tuesday’s sentencing hearing when prosecutors also applied for the banning order.

He was said to be part of a group known to Cleveland Police’s football operations unit.

Ms Hesse added: “The actions of this defendant alone, the Crown suggest, are reasonable grounds to believe making a football banning order would prevent violence and disorder.

"It would demonstrate that this type of behaviour is not tolerated and would help prevent further violence or disorder.”

Banning orders prevent the person subject to them from attending any men’s or women’s regulated football matches in the country.

Tyres will also not be able to enter an exclusion zone around Hartlepool United’s ground when they are at home, and not to travel to towns or cities they are playing in, apart from London or Birmingham.

Magistrates granted the order, which will last for three years, and fined Tyres, of Seaton Lane, Hartlepool, £440.

He was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £176 surcharge.

Three years is the minimum length that football banning orders can be made for.