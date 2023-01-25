John Cooper, 22, launched himself over the advertising hoardings at the Suit Direct Stadium and onto the turf after Pools scored twice in four minutes against Grimsby last October to win 2-1.

Teesside Magistrates Court heard Cooper, who had drunk about six pints before the game, got "over excited” and deliberately went onto the pitch to goad the Grimsby away fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It led to him being fined and slapped with a football banning order, preventing him from attending any matches or being in the area when games are played, for the next three years.

Hartlepool United's Alex Lacey celebrates his goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Grimsby Town at the Suit Direct Stadium in October.

Michael Embleton, prosecuting, said: “He ran down from where he had been several rows back.

"Mr Cooper says that it was an impulse to invade the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage of the incident played in court showed Cooper go over the advertising board near the away end before being quickly hauled back over.

He was detained by stewards and at first gave a false name and address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He came clean when he was taken to the police station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing Cooper’s account to police, Mr Embleton added: “He said Hartlepool are normally rubbish but because they’ve been able to do this and score two goals was amazing.

"His emotion took over and he jumped the advertising boards. He said he was extremely sorry for his actions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Cooper had also been involved in taunting and gesturing towards the Grimsby fans and paid more attention to them than to the game.

Representing himself in court, Cooper, of Southgate, Hartlepool, said he agreed with the prosecution description.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I didn’t know how serious it was at the time. I feel silly.

"Whatever punishment you give me I will learn by it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooper did not argue against the prosecution’s application for a football banning order saying he would “take it on the chin”.

He was also fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad