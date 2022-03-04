Hartlepool United staff ground overnight after 12 break-ins in 16 days

Kiosks, windows and hospitality areas, as well as external gates and fences have been damaged after 12 break-ins over the course of 16 days – leaving the club with “large repair bills”.

Chief operating officer Stephen Hobin said the incidents have meant staff have had to stay overnight to protect the site, with police patrols in the area stepped up.

Mr Hobin said: “Over a period of 16 days the club has been broken into 12 times causing considerable damage to kiosks, windows and hospitality areas, together with external gates and fences.

Stephen Hobin has appealed to the football community for help./Photo: Frank Reid

"To date the police have been unable to apprehend the perpetrators and therefore staff have been staying overnight more recently to protect our club from further losses.

"Of course this is both distressing for staff and has a huge financial impact on the running of the club leaving us with large repair bills and significant losses.

"Furthermore until the perpetrator is brought to justice the club has increased our security measures for the foreseeable future, again an unexpected cost that is unbudgeted.”

Hartlepool United has now appealed to the football community for help in identifying the individuals who have targeted the football club for a sustained period of time.

Residents on the Mill House side of the stadium have been asked to be “extra vigilant” and call the police if they see any suspicious behaviour.

Mr Hobin has added that the club have CCTV images of the alleged thieves and have described one of the suspects as a male aged 25-40.

Mr Hobin said: “One of the thieves rides a mountain bike to the Mill House perimeter fence, breaks in and disappears in the direction of the leisure centre towards Belk Street, often making several trips back and forth.

"The male is white, aged approx 25–40 and wears a dark coat with his hood up. The crimes are committed at various times usually between the hours of 10pm and 6am.”

Mr Hobin added: “The police have stepped up patrols for which we are grateful, however to date no one has been arrested for these crimes.

"I know the football community in Hartlepool will be as shocked and appalled as we are and if anyone has any information please contact the club via email: [email protected] or contact Crimestoppers which is 100% anonymous, on 0800 555 111 and of course if a crime is seen in progress call the police on 999.”

Cleveland Police have been contacted for a comment.

