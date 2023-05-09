Marie Metcalfe, 40, is accused of the murder of 44-year-old Laura Metcalfe who is understood to have been the accused’s sister.

The victim died in hospital a week after she suffered injuries in an incident in Brougham Terrace Hartlepool, on Good Friday.

Metcalfe, of Brougham Terrace, appeared at Teesside Crown Court in custody on Tuesday morning (May 9).

Police officers in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool following the incident.

A provisional trial date of September 18 was fixed by the Recorder of Middlesbrough Judge Paul Watson.

Metcalfe was not asked to enter a plea to the murder charge after her defence asked for more time to discuss the case with her.

The charge is now due to be put to her in another hearing on Friday, May 19.

Kelly Nicholson, 44, of Shinwell Terrace, Wheatley Hill, who is charged with assisting an offender and is on bail, failed to attend Tuesday’s hearing.