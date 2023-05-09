News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool woman charged with Brougham Terrace murder makes first appearance at Teesside Crown Court.

A woman charged with murdering a relation has made her first appearance before a judge.

By Mark Payne
Published 9th May 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read

Marie Metcalfe, 40, is accused of the murder of 44-year-old Laura Metcalfe who is understood to have been the accused’s sister.

The victim died in hospital a week after she suffered injuries in an incident in Brougham Terrace Hartlepool, on Good Friday.

Metcalfe, of Brougham Terrace, appeared at Teesside Crown Court in custody on Tuesday morning (May 9).

Police officers in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool following the incident.Police officers in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool following the incident.
A provisional trial date of September 18 was fixed by the Recorder of Middlesbrough Judge Paul Watson.

Metcalfe was not asked to enter a plea to the murder charge after her defence asked for more time to discuss the case with her.

The charge is now due to be put to her in another hearing on Friday, May 19.

Kelly Nicholson, 44, of Shinwell Terrace, Wheatley Hill, who is charged with assisting an offender and is on bail, failed to attend Tuesday’s hearing.

The judge issued a warrant for her arrest.

