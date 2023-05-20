News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy

Hartlepool woman denies murdering a 44-year-old mother in Good Friday incident

A Hartlepool woman has denied murdering a mother on Good Friday.

By Peter Holbert
Published 19th May 2023, 17:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th May 2023, 12:02 BST

Marie Metcalfe, 40, pleaded not guilty at Teesside Crown Court to murdering Laura Metcalfe, 44, who died after she received injuries following an incident in the town’s Brougham Terrace on April 7.

Prosecutor Jamie Hill told the court that a bench warrant for the arrest of Kelly Nicholson, 44, of Shinwell Terrace, Wheatley Hill, who is charged with abetting an offender, had not been served because she had not yet been traced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The next hearings for the case are on June 13 and July 11 with a trial eventually due to take place on September 18.

Police officers in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool following the incident on Good Friday.Police officers in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool following the incident on Good Friday.
Police officers in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool following the incident on Good Friday.
Most Popular

The Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Paul Preston, told Marie Metcalfe that she would remain on remand in Durham’s Low Newton Prison.

Metcalfe faces a separate trial on June 7 after she was accused of stealing a mobile phone, threatening to damage or destroy property, assault by beating and damaging a £163 light.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Teenager, 16, denies murder of Adam Thomson in Hartlepool