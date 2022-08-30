Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Mckie, 26, was jailed for the unprovoked assault on the woman, who he did not know, during an argument in Church Square.

A judge said the 30-year-old victim was lucky not to lose an eye after Mckie hurled the glass which hit her in the face.

Teesside Crown Court heard how she was on a night out with friends on October 8 last year after going to bingo.

Jamie Mckie assaulted the woman by throwing a glass at her in Church Square, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

She came across Mckie, who she did not know, who was out with his partner.

A heated argument broke out between him and the victim when she went outside a pub for a cigarette after some earlier friction between the two.

During the row, Mckie threw a drink over the woman and she did the same to him in retaliation.

Emma Atkinson, prosecuting, said: “At this point the defendant has done it again and this time the glass hit [the victim] in the face.”

She felt blood trickling down her face and was treated by paramedics for three cuts to her forehead with wound closure tape.

In impact statements the victim said her confidence had been destroyed by what happened and has not been out socialising since.

She said: “Mckie’s erratic and vicious attack on my person has caused me such worry, anxiety and depression.

"His aggression and dangerous, violent behaviour still haunts me now. The scar remains a timely reminder of that night and how someone completely random to me can provide such a life changing impact.”

She said the most upsetting thing had been having to explain the scar to her children.

Mckie, of Studley Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

He wrote a letter to the judge in which he apologised to the victim.

Defence barrister Stephen Constantine, mitigating, said Mckie had been drinking too much at the time but has taken steps to address it.

Mr Constantine said: “There was no intention by the defendant to cause such an injury.”

Jailing Mckie for 52 weeks, Judge Edward Legard said: "She didn’t present any physical threat to you whatsoever.