Hartlepool woman jailed after spitting at man

A woman has been jailed after assaulting a man by spitting on him.

By Newsroom
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 3:01 pm

Kelly Poad was already serving an eight-week suspended prison sentence when she committed her latest offence on January 11.

Magistrates have now triggered the original term and locked her up for a further 16 weeks after stating that she “had a flagrant disregard for court orders”.

Poad, 44, of Colenso Street, Hartlepool, admitted assault and breaching the conditions of a suspended sentence when she appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

The Hartlepool case was dealt with at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

The court was told that she originally received the eight-week sentence, which was suspended for 18 months, after she was convicted in July of harassing the same victim by playing loud music through an adjoining wall over a two-month period between March and May of last year.

She was also ordered at the latest hearing to pay the man £200 compensation and was banned from contacting him “by any way whatsoever” under the terms of a 12-month restraining order.

