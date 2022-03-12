Hartlepool woman jailed after spitting at man
A woman has been jailed after assaulting a man by spitting on him.
Kelly Poad was already serving an eight-week suspended prison sentence when she committed her latest offence on January 11.
Magistrates have now triggered the original term and locked her up for a further 16 weeks after stating that she “had a flagrant disregard for court orders”.
Poad, 44, of Colenso Street, Hartlepool, admitted assault and breaching the conditions of a suspended sentence when she appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.
The court was told that she originally received the eight-week sentence, which was suspended for 18 months, after she was convicted in July of harassing the same victim by playing loud music through an adjoining wall over a two-month period between March and May of last year.
She was also ordered at the latest hearing to pay the man £200 compensation and was banned from contacting him “by any way whatsoever” under the terms of a 12-month restraining order.