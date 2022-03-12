Hartlepool woman jailed after spitting at man

Kelly Poad was already serving an eight-week suspended prison sentence when she committed her latest offence on January 11.

Magistrates have now triggered the original term and locked her up for a further 16 weeks after stating that she “had a flagrant disregard for court orders”.

Poad, 44, of Colenso Street, Hartlepool, admitted assault and breaching the conditions of a suspended sentence when she appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hartlepool case was dealt with at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

The court was told that she originally received the eight-week sentence, which was suspended for 18 months, after she was convicted in July of harassing the same victim by playing loud music through an adjoining wall over a two-month period between March and May of last year.

She was also ordered at the latest hearing to pay the man £200 compensation and was banned from contacting him “by any way whatsoever” under the terms of a 12-month restraining order.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.