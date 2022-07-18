Hartlepool yob is jailed after breaching football banning order within weeks

Ryan Neil Parker, 27, was initially barred from attending any regulated match in the United Kingdom for three years on February 16 after magistrates heard how he had drunk up to 20 pints on the day of Hartlepool United’s home game with Stevenage.

The order was made after Teesside Magistrates’ Court was told how he had also thrown a missile – his Hugo Boss jacket – towards the pitch during January’s game.

It forbade Parker was being present in Hartlepool town centre up to four hours before home games.

Ryan Parker outside Teesside Magistrates' Court during an earlier court appearance.

But the same court has now imprisoned him after it heard how he breached the restriction when Hartlepool United faced Bradford City on March 15.

Parker, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for a total of 12 weeks after admitting the charge as well as six separate offences.

These were two assaults, two thefts, one criminal damage offence and one count of failing to surrender to custody.

The court was told how Parker stole £11.99p of alcohol from a Spar store in town on April 22 and another £21 of booze from a McColls store on May 19.

Magistrates ordered him to repay the value of the items as compensation and jailed him because the offences were “committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence”.

When Parker appeared before magistrates for the Stevenage charges, the court heard how “the defendant was highly intoxicated at the football match”.