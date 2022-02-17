Drunken Hartlepool football yob who downed up to 20 pints is slapped with three-year ground ban

Ryan Parker, 26, was arrested inside Hartlepool United’s Suit Direct Stadium during the club’s 1-1 draw with Stevenage last month.

On his own admission he had drunk between 15 and 20 pints.

Ryan Parker outside Teesside Magistrates Court at his last appearance. Picture by Frank Reid.

Magistrates made a football banning order against Parker which prevents him from attending any regulated football match in the UK for the next three years.

Teesside Magistrates Court made the strict order in Parker’s absence when he failed to attend court on Wednesday afternoon.

At a previous hearing prosecutor Joanne Hesse said: “The defendant was highly intoxicated at the football match which there were young children present and close by when the defendant has been pushing into supporters who attempt to move out of the way.

"In his interview he did admit to drinking between 15 and 20 pints.”

Parker admitted being drunk inside The Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

Parker, of Derwent Street, Hartlepool, also admitted being drunk in a sports ground.

It was said he had planned to fight the banning order.

But his solicitor, Neil Taylor, accepted he could not oppose it without his client present.

Chair of the bench, magistrate Steve Hall, said: “That order has been properly provided to the court.

"The bench is satisfied it is valid and appropriate. Therefore, we grant that order to Cleveland Police for three years.”

They also issued an arrest warrant for Parker was also due to be sentenced for the football offences, as well as three others.

On the last occasion, he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Park Road on January 28.

He also admitted two counts of criminal damage committed in Hartlepool against the same female victim on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve last year.

Issuing the warrant, Mr Hall added: “We are content that he was aware of his obligations to the court to be here today.

“He has failed to attend without good reason therefore we issue a warrant for arrest not backed by bail.”

