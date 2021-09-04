Hartlepool's 14 crime hot spots revealed in official new figures

The Home Office statistics, released on its www.police.uk website, are for July 2021 with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named addresses. June’s figures are available here.
1. Park Square
Fifteen incidents, including 14 violence and sexual offences (classed together), were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. West View Road
Fifteen incidents, including 12 anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. York Road
Fifteen incidents, including eight anti-social behaviour complaints and three violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Studley Road
Fourteen incidents, including eight anti-social behaviour complaints and three public order cases, are said to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid