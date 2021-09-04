Some of the locations across Hartlepool where official figures suggest most crime is taking place.

Hartlepool's 14 crime hot spots revealed in official new figures

The 14 locations where most crime is reportedly committed across Hartlepool have been revealed in new figures.

By Newsroom
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 2:50 pm

The Home Office statistics, released on its www.police.uk website, are for July 2021 with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named addresses. June’s figures are available here.

1. Park Square

Fifteen incidents, including 14 violence and sexual offences (classed together), were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. West View Road

Fifteen incidents, including 12 anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. York Road

Fifteen incidents, including eight anti-social behaviour complaints and three violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Studley Road

Fourteen incidents, including eight anti-social behaviour complaints and three public order cases, are said to have taken place "on or near" this location.

