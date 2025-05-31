Hartlepool’s A689 scores the highest on Cleveland Police’s road harm index as new figures come to light
Cleveland Police’s road harm index (RHI) locates hotspots on roads where “the highest harm is caused” and allows officers to tackle local issues head-on.
Hartlepool’s A689 Stockton Road, near the town’s Belle Vue area, scored the highest on the police’s RHI due to the number of serious and fatal collisions over the years.
There were 12 collisions on the A689 in the RHI area over the last three years, two of which were fatal.
Of these, 56% involved speeding, 44% involved drivers being under the influence of alcohol or drugs and 11% involved some form of distraction.
Cleveland Road Safety Partnership has now started to carry out concentrated activities in the area, including regular speed checks and drug and alcohol stop checks.
Matrix Temporary Inspector, Scott Pearson, said: “The Road Harm Index has seen success in other areas of the country, and we hope to be able to use it to carry out targeted activity which could help saves lives on our roads too.
"We have already received some good feedback from the public regarding the police presence in the area.
“Where a problem is identified which requires a policing response, the RHI allows our officers to spend their time in the areas where they can have the biggest impact in trying to help prevent collisions.
“Members of the public will see a greater policing presence on this road as we carry out this initiative and try to tackle the issues which are sadly costing lives.”