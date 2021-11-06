Some of the locations where most Hartlepool crime was reported to have taken place according to latest figures.

Hartlepool's latest 10 crime hot spots revealed

Hartlepool’s latest crime hot spots have been revealed following the publication of official new figures.

Saturday, 6th November 2021, 11:45 am

The Home Office statistics, released on its www.police.uk website, are for September 2021 with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. August’s figures are available here.

1. York Road

Twenty incidents, including seven anti-social behaviour complaints and four drugs incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Marina Way

Seventeen incidents, including six anti-social behaviour reports and three public order offences, are said to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Sixteen incidents, including nine shoplifting offences and two anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Brierton Lane

Fifteen incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and six anti-social behaviour reports, were recorded "on or near" this address.

