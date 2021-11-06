Hartlepool's latest 10 crime hot spots revealed

The Home Office statistics, released on its www.police.uk website, are for September 2021 with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. August’s figures are available here.
1. York Road
Twenty incidents, including seven anti-social behaviour complaints and four drugs incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Marina Way
Seventeen incidents, including six anti-social behaviour reports and three public order offences, are said to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Sixteen incidents, including nine shoplifting offences and two anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Brierton Lane
Fifteen incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and six anti-social behaviour reports, were recorded "on or near" this address.
Photo: Frank Reid