Some of the locations in Hartlepool where latest figures suggest most crime was committed.

The 17 locations where most Hartlepool crime is committed

Hartlepool’s latest crime hot spots have been revealed following the publication of fresh figures.

Friday, 1st October 2021, 2:14 pm

The Home Office statistics, released on its www.police.uk website, are for August 2021 with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named addresses. July’s figures are available here.

1. Church Street

Twenty-five incidents, including 11 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four anti-social behaviour complaints, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. York Road

Twenty-six incidents, including 10 anti-social behaviour complaints and three criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Suffolk Close

Twenty incidents, including six violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two anti-social behaviour complaints, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Laburnum Street

Nineteen incidents, including 15 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

