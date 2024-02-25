News you can trust since 1877
Just some of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is said to be committed.Just some of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is said to be committed.
Hartlepool's latest crime hot spots are revealed by new Home Office figures

New statistics released by the Home Office reveal the identities of Hartlepool’s latest crime hot spots.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 7th Feb 2024, 12:23 GMT
Updated 25th Feb 2024, 19:26 GMT

The official data, published on the www.police.uk website, is for December 2023 with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. November 2023’s tables are available here.

Twenty-six incidents, including 21 shoplifting cases and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Murray Street

Twenty-six incidents, including 21 shoplifting cases and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Nineteen incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and six criminal damage and arson offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Tankerville Street

Nineteen incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and six criminal damage and arson offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Eighteen incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Station Approach

Eighteen incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Sixteen incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences (classed together) and five anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Lucan Street

Sixteen incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences (classed together) and five anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

