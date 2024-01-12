Hartlepool's latest crime hot spots are revealed in new Home Office figures

Hartlepool’s latest crime hot spots have been revealed in new figures released by the Home Office.
The statistics have been published on its www.police.uk website and are for November 2023. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” the named addresses. October 2023’s table is available here.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Twenty-three incidents, including 15 shoplifting cases and two anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Hartlepool Police Station
Twenty-two incidents, including 12 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. The incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid
3. York Road
Twenty incidents, including five violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four shoplifting cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Station Approach
Sixteen incidents, including 10 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid