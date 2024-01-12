News you can trust since 1877
Just some of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is officially reported to be taking place.Just some of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is officially reported to be taking place.
Hartlepool's latest crime hot spots are revealed in new Home Office figures

Hartlepool’s latest crime hot spots have been revealed in new figures released by the Home Office.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 12th Jan 2024, 12:24 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 12:40 GMT

The statistics have been published on its www.police.uk website and are for November 2023. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” the named addresses. October 2023’s table is available here.

Twenty-three incidents, including 15 shoplifting cases and two anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Twenty-three incidents, including 15 shoplifting cases and two anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-two incidents, including 12 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. The incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here.

2. Hartlepool Police Station

Twenty-two incidents, including 12 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. The incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty incidents, including five violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four shoplifting cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. York Road

Twenty incidents, including five violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four shoplifting cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Sixteen incidents, including 10 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Station Approach

Sixteen incidents, including 10 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

