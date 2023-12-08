News you can trust since 1877
Some of the locations where most crime is currently reported to be taking place in Hartlepool.Some of the locations where most crime is currently reported to be taking place in Hartlepool.
The 13 locations where the Home Office says most Hartlepool crime is taking place

New statistics officially reveal the locations where most Hartlepool crime is reported to be taking place.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 8th Dec 2023, 12:06 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 12:44 GMT

The October 2023 data has been released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. September 2023’s statistics are available here.

Thirty-four incidents, including 21 shoplifting cases and six violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Thirty-four incidents, including 21 shoplifting cases and six violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-eight incidents, including 13 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three thefts, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. York Road

Twenty-eight incidents, including 13 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three thefts, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-six incidents, including shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Ellison Street

Twenty-six incidents, including shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-four incidents, including 19 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Willow Grove

Twenty-four incidents, including 19 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

