The 13 locations where the Home Office says most Hartlepool crime is taking place

New statistics officially reveal the locations where most Hartlepool crime is reported to be taking place.
The October 2023 data has been released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. September 2023’s statistics are available here.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Thirty-four incidents, including 21 shoplifting cases and six violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. York Road
Twenty-eight incidents, including 13 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three thefts, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Ellison Street
Twenty-six incidents, including shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Willow Grove
Twenty-four incidents, including 19 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid