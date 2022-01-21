Hartlepool's Special Constabulary’s ‘huge’ contribution celebrated

The Special Constabulary takes part in day to day police work and engagement across Hartlepool.

It has co-ordinated operations, including road policing days of action where they tackle illegal, undocumented or unroadworthy vehicles using the town’s road networks.

They assist in executing drugs warrants, carry out proactive patrols and react to on-going incidents as well.

The Special Constabulary makes a huge contribution to policing in Hartlepool./Photo: Cleveland Police

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team have said they are “lucky” to receive regular support from Cleveland’s “Specials”.

Special Constabulary Sergeant Liam Burmiston said: “Specials enjoy the variety and scope of work they do and feel we’re making a valuable contribution to our communities.

“You get the chance to gain new experiences and everyone brings new skills and perspective to the job because of the huge variety of backgrounds Specials come from.”

If you’re interested in finding out more about joining the Special Constabulary visit the Careers section on the Cleveland Police website www.cleveland.police.uk.

