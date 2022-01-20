Man arrested and vehicle seized as police patrol the Headland amid antisocial behaviour complaints

The vehicle was seized during a police patrol in the Headland area on Wednesday, January 19./Photo: Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team

A 22-year-old man “wanted on suspicion of a number of offences” was arrested and a vehicle was seized in the Headland area on Wednesday, January 19.

Officers were patrolling the area as part of Neighbourhood Policing Week following complaints of antisocial behaviour in the Headland and Harbour ward.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said in a Thursday statement: “Yesterday, Wednesday 19th January, Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team seized a vehicle following complaints of antisocial behaviour in the Headland and Harbour ward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers patrolling the area as part of Neighbourhood Policing Week located a 22-year-old man wanted on suspicion of a number of offences. The man was arrested and the vehicle seized for being driven without insurance.

“Anyone with information regarding antisocial behaviour in your area, contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101. You can also report online at www.cleveland.police.uk.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.