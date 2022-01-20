Man arrested and vehicle seized as police patrol the Headland amid antisocial behaviour complaints
A man was arrested and a vehicle was seized during a police patrol in the Headland area.
A 22-year-old man “wanted on suspicion of a number of offences” was arrested and a vehicle was seized in the Headland area on Wednesday, January 19.
Officers were patrolling the area as part of Neighbourhood Policing Week following complaints of antisocial behaviour in the Headland and Harbour ward.
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said in a Thursday statement: “Yesterday, Wednesday 19th January, Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team seized a vehicle following complaints of antisocial behaviour in the Headland and Harbour ward.
“Officers patrolling the area as part of Neighbourhood Policing Week located a 22-year-old man wanted on suspicion of a number of offences. The man was arrested and the vehicle seized for being driven without insurance.
“Anyone with information regarding antisocial behaviour in your area, contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101. You can also report online at www.cleveland.police.uk.”