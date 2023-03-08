News you can trust since 1877
Just some of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is said to be taking place.

Hartlepool's top 10 crime hot spots revealed in new Home Office figures

New Home Office figures have revealed the locations in Hartlepool where crime is mostly likely to be committed.

By Newsroom
2 hours ago

The data has been released on its police.uk website and is for January 2023. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” the named addresses. December 2022’s statistics are available here.

Thirty-four incidents, including 15 shoplifting cases and seven anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty incidents, including 16 shoplifting cases and two violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Murray Street

Photo: Frank Reid

Fifteen incidents, including four violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Gainford Street

Photo: Frank Reid

Seventeen incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and five antisocial behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Lucan Street

Photo: Frank Reid

