Where official Home Office figures say most Hartlepool crime is currently committed

Hartlepool’s latest crime hot spots have been revealed following the publication of new figures.
The official data, published by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website, is for December 2022 with all offences said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. November 2022’s statistics is available here.
Just some of the latest locations where most crime is said to have been committed across Hartlepool.
2. Murray Street
Twenty-six incidents, including 21 shoplifting cases and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
3. Tankerville Street
Nineteen incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and six criminal damage and arson offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
4. Station Approach
Eighteen incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and six anti-social behaviour offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
