Where official Home Office figures say most Hartlepool crime is currently committed

Hartlepool’s latest crime hot spots have been revealed following the publication of new figures.

By Newsroom
22 minutes ago

The official data, published by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website, is for December 2022 with all offences said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. November 2022’s statistics is available here.

1. Collage Maker-03-Feb-2023-03.25-PM.jpg

Just some of the latest locations where most crime is said to have been committed across Hartlepool.

Photo: Crime locations

2. Murray Street

Twenty-six incidents, including 21 shoplifting cases and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Tankerville Street

Nineteen incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and six criminal damage and arson offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Station Approach

Eighteen incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and six anti-social behaviour offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

