Have you seen an electric bike? Elderly man's bike stolen in garage break in at Seaton Carew
Police have released an image of an electric bike similar to one that has been stolen from a garage in Seaton Carew.
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 14:46 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 15:15 pm
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team are calling for members of the public to help search for a stolen bike.
A dark red or burgundy Carrera Crosscity E electric folding bike was stolen from an elderly man during a garage break-in in Seaton Carew between 3pm on Monday, September 30 and 1.30pm Tuesday, October 1.
A spokesperson for Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said: “This bike is very distinctive and had black panniers on the rear and a black mesh basket on the front.”
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the bike or have been offered it for sale,please contact officers at Cleveland Police on 101 and quote reference number 169127 with any details.
The appeal to find the bike was launched on the team’s Facebook page.