Home Office figures show Hartlepool's crime hot spots at the start of 2024

The Home Office statistics, published on its www.police.uk website, are for January 2024. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. December 2023 figures are available here.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Thirty-one incidents, including 22 shoplifting cases and three anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. York Road
Seventeen incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Hartlepool Police Station
Fourteen incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three public order incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. The incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Lucan Street
Thirteen incidents, including five violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid