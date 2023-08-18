News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Homes evacuated as 999 services deal with 'multiple vehicle fires' across Hartlepool

Homes were evacuated overnight following a spate of vehicle fires across a series of streets.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 18th Aug 2023, 08:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 09:37 BST
The remains of a car in Osborne Road, Hartlepool.The remains of a car in Osborne Road, Hartlepool.
The remains of a car in Osborne Road, Hartlepool.

In a social media message posted in the early hours of Friday morning, Cleveland Police said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with multiple vehicle fires across the Hartlepool area.

“Police received report of fires on Caledonian Road, Baden Street, Shrewsbury Street, Lansdowne Road, Osborne Road, and Brinkburn Road.

“A small number of residents have been evacuated and officers are urging people to avoid the area whilst emergency services deal with the incident.

“Anyone with information about any of the incidents should contact us on 101, quoting reference number 164288.”