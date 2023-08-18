Homes evacuated as 999 services deal with 'multiple vehicle fires' across Hartlepool
Homes were evacuated overnight following a spate of vehicle fires across a series of streets.
In a social media message posted in the early hours of Friday morning, Cleveland Police said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with multiple vehicle fires across the Hartlepool area.
“Police received report of fires on Caledonian Road, Baden Street, Shrewsbury Street, Lansdowne Road, Osborne Road, and Brinkburn Road.
“A small number of residents have been evacuated and officers are urging people to avoid the area whilst emergency services deal with the incident.
“Anyone with information about any of the incidents should contact us on 101, quoting reference number 164288.”